SG Americas Securities LLC Has $950,000 Position in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 334.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,596 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,588 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Boston Private Financial worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO David J. Kaye sold 27,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $358,848.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $37,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BPFH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Boston Private Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

BPFH stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $992.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SG Americas Securities LLC Has $950,000 Position in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/sg-americas-securities-llc-has-950000-position-in-boston-private-financial-hldg-inc-bpfh.html.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.