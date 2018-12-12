SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,234 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 16,710 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in PDC Energy by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,564,148 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,501,000 after buying an additional 395,180 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,085,000. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,931,000.

In other news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $67,626.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,502.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,541 shares of company stock valued at $312,151 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. PDC Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.85) EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDCE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Williams Capital set a $77.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.30.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

