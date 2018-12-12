Short Interest in Polymet Mining Corp (PLM) Decreases By 14.6%

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,487,473 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the November 15th total of 1,741,008 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,069 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Polymet Mining stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 127,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Polymet Mining has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.36.

Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Polymet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

