Sibanye Gold Ltd (SBGL) Position Increased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) by 1,453.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 163,212 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Sibanye Gold worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBGL. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 8.1% during the third quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 45,970,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,466,000 after buying an additional 3,439,121 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 287.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,094,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 1,195.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,798 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 148.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,056,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Sibanye Gold during the second quarter valued at $2,834,000. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sibanye Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE SBGL opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.38 million, a PE ratio of -65.50 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sibanye Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

