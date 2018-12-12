Sierra Oncology (SRRA) Stock Price Up 8.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 533,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 547,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Specifically, Director Andrew R. Allen purchased 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

SRRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 14.68, a quick ratio of 14.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.73.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Sierra Oncology Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 25.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 36.9% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 35.7% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 22.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 386,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 70,724 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer.

