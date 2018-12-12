Signaturefd LLC Buys 20,305 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,305 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $56,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 409,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,831,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 50,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,598,000 after acquiring an additional 169,666 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $466,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,034. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.08 and a 52 week high of $157.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

