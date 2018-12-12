SLM (SLM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLM. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

SLM stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. SLM has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). SLM had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $356.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of SLM by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 371,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of SLM by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 67,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of SLM by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 60,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SLM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 309,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of SLM by 1,014.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

