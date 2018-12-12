Sofinnova Ventures Inc Reduces Holdings in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS)

Sofinnova Ventures Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,868,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Coherus Biosciences makes up approximately 4.2% of Sofinnova Ventures Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sofinnova Ventures Inc’s holdings in Coherus Biosciences were worth $47,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Hound Partners LLC increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,010,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,018,000 after acquiring an additional 810,358 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,826,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,135,000 after acquiring an additional 535,906 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,379,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,531,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

CHRS stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,794. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market cap of $710.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.69.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRS. BidaskClub lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price target on Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

