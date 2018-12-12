Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Unlikely to Affect Visa (V) Stock Price

Media coverage about Visa (NYSE:V) has trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Visa earned a news sentiment score of -1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the credit-card processor an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Visa’s analysis:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.09.

NYSE V opened at $136.81 on Wednesday. Visa has a 1 year low of $111.02 and a 1 year high of $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $276.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $325,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,395 shares of company stock worth $16,697,489 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

