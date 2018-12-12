Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect IBM (IBM) Share Price

News stories about IBM (NYSE:IBM) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. IBM earned a coverage optimism score of 0.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised IBM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IBM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on IBM from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.02.

IBM opened at $120.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. IBM has a 52 week low of $114.09 and a 52 week high of $171.13.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 69.98% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IBM will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.51%.

In other news, Chairman Virginia M. Rometty acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.51 per share, with a total value of $998,835.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,853.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.02 per share, with a total value of $495,851.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,904.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services, Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems, and Global Financing.

