Sono-Tek (SOTK) versus Security Devices International (SDEV) Financial Contrast

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Sono-Tek has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Devices International has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and Security Devices International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 3.31% 4.49% 3.21% Security Devices International -816.72% N/A -163.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Security Devices International shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Sono-Tek shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Security Devices International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sono-Tek and Security Devices International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Security Devices International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sono-Tek and Security Devices International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $11.01 million 3.97 $360,000.00 N/A N/A Security Devices International $290,000.00 48.87 -$2.80 million N/A N/A

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than Security Devices International.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Security Devices International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. Its products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. The company markets and distributes its products through independent distributors, sales representatives, sales representative companies. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, New York.

Security Devices International Company Profile

Security Devices International, Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company offers blunt impact projectile 40mm line of products, which uses pain compliance to control a target; and a line of 12 gauge less lethal projectiles and irritants. It serves military, correctional services, police agencies, and private securities for crowd control. The company operates in the United States and Canada. Security Devices International, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

