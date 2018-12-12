Soupman (SOUPQ) versus FTD Companies (FTD) Critical Contrast

Soupman (OTCMKTS:SOUPQ) and FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Soupman alerts:

This table compares Soupman and FTD Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soupman N/A N/A N/A FTD Companies -29.61% -16.67% -4.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Soupman and FTD Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soupman $2.65 million 0.09 -$6.29 million N/A N/A FTD Companies $1.08 billion 0.04 -$234.04 million $0.45 3.73

Soupman has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FTD Companies.

Risk and Volatility

Soupman has a beta of -3.5, meaning that its share price is 450% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTD Companies has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of FTD Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Soupman shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of FTD Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Soupman and FTD Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soupman 0 0 0 0 N/A FTD Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00

FTD Companies has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given FTD Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FTD Companies is more favorable than Soupman.

Summary

Soupman beats FTD Companies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soupman

Soupman, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells soups in the United States. It markets and sells its products to grocery chains, school systems, and franchisees under The Original Soupman brand name. The company also franchises Original Soupman restaurants and mobile unit; and other high-traffic locations, such as casinos, airports, theme parks, and other tourist locations. It has 9 franchise locations, including co-branded locations. The company was formerly known as Passport Arts, Inc. and changed its name to Soupman, Inc. in January 2011. Soupman, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Staten Island, New York.

About FTD Companies

FTD Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through four segments: Provide Commerce, Consumer, Florist, and International. The company offers floral, specialty foods, gift, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies. It also markets and sells gift items, including gourmet-dipped berries and other sweets, personalized gifts, gift baskets, wine and champagne, jewelry, and spa products, as well as gourmet food products; and provides point-of-sale systems and related technology services to floral network members, including traditional retail florists, and other retail locations offering floral and related products. In addition, the company offers a suite of products and services to members of its floral network, such as services that enable its floral network members to send, receive, and deliver floral orders, as well as other companies; and fresh-cut flower arrangements, occasion-specific gifts and plants, bears, and chocolates. It offers its products under the FTD, Interflora, ProFlowers, Shari's Berries, Personal Creations, RedEnvelope, Flying Flowers, Roses.com, Gifts.com, ProPlants, Sincerely, Ink Cards, Postagram, BloomThat, and Mercury Man logo names, as well as through its Websites, related mobile sites and applications, and various telephone numbers. The company was formerly known as UNOL Intermediate, Inc. FTD Companies, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Soupman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soupman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.