South32 (S32) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

South32 (LON:S32)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on South32 from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. HSBC raised South32 to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. South32 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 227.86 ($2.98).

LON S32 opened at GBX 181.60 ($2.37) on Monday. South32 has a twelve month low of GBX 143.25 ($1.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 236 ($3.08).

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

