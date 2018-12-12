Southern Co (SO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.15.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

In other news, insider Mark Lantrip sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $428,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $705,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $441,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO stock opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. Southern has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

