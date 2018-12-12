Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Position Increased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,274 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,551 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 477,379 shares of the airline’s stock worth $24,289,000 after acquiring an additional 25,915 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,760 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 20,715 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,994 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $50,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

LUV traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 63,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $66.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Southwest Airlines to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

