SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (SHM) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $298,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $48.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0557 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/spdr-nuveen-barclays-short-term-municipal-bond-etf-shm-shares-sold-by-intellectus-partners-llc.html.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.