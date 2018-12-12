Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $921.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) will post sales of $921.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $951.70 million and the lowest is $881.68 million. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $646.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $3.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.29). Spectrum Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $103.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.58.

SPB traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.71. 429,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,975. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 75,976 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,265,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 778.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 453,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,983,000 after purchasing an additional 401,556 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

