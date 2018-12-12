Spi Energy (SPI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.13

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 13284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

About Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies in China, the United States, and Greece. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies in the United States, China, Greece, and Italy under independent power producer model; and sells electricity from its build-and-transfer model projects to utility companies, independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies, as well as investors in the solar business.

