Spire Inc (SR) Holdings Cut by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spire were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Spire by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Spire by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Spire by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. Spire Inc has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $81.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $239.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a $0.5925 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 60.48%.

SR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on Spire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Spire from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

