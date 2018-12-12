Sports Direct International Plc (SPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 254.33 ($3.32).

SPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sports Direct International in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Sports Direct International in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sports Direct International to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sports Direct International in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock.

SPD stock traded up GBX 9.80 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 276.30 ($3.61). 823,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,314. Sports Direct International has a 1 year low of GBX 280.20 ($3.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 424.40 ($5.55).

About Sports Direct International

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and accessories. It operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, International Sports Retail, Brands, and Premium Lifestyle. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, and equipment under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

