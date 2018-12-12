Sprouts (SPRTS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $705,295.00

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Sprouts has a total market capitalization of $705,295.00 and $1,292.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sprouts coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sprouts has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sprouts

Sprouts (SPRTS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,704,591,456,943 coins. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sprouts’ official website is www.sprouts-coin.org/en.

Sprouts Coin Trading

Sprouts can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sprouts should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sprouts using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

