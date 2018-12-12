SQI Diagnostics (SQD) Announces Earnings Results

SQI Diagnostics (CVE:SQD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of C$0.56 million during the quarter.

SQD stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.08. The company had a trading volume of 53,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 976.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.03. SQI Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.30.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced multiplexing diagnostics in Canada. The company offers sqidworks diagnostic platform, a fully-automated microarray processing and analytical system; sqidlite benchtop diagnostic platform, a fully automated bench top microarray processing and analytical system; and sqid-X, a semi-automated bench-top platform.

