SQI Diagnostics (SQD) Stock Price Down 15.8%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (CVE:SQD) was down 15.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 138,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 57,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 976.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

SQI Diagnostics (CVE:SQD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.56 million for the quarter.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile (CVE:SQD)

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced multiplexing diagnostics in Canada. The company offers sqidworks diagnostic platform, a fully-automated microarray processing and analytical system; sqidlite benchtop diagnostic platform, a fully automated bench top microarray processing and analytical system; and sqid-X, a semi-automated bench-top platform.

