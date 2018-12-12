SRC Energy Inc (SRCI) Stake Boosted by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,550 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in SRC Energy were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in SRC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SRC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in SRC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SRC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in SRC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.91. 13,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,308. SRC Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Spence acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 145,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRCI. Robert W. Baird upgraded SRC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Roth Capital upgraded SRC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SRC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

