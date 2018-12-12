Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Stake in Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,114,000 after buying an additional 344,359 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 458,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 257,231 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cintas by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 257,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,854,000 after purchasing an additional 201,601 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,599,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,040,000 after purchasing an additional 151,458 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $26,713,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $173.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $147.38 and a 1-year high of $217.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $2.05 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. BidaskClub cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cintas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.75.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

