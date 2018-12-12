Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 2,429 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Hasbro by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 136,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 58,710 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,695,000 after acquiring an additional 36,262 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 38,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner purchased 11,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $521,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 713,570 shares of company stock worth $69,562,482. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $83.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $109.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.30). Hasbro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

