Standex Int’l Corp. (SXI) Stake Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.32% of Standex Int’l worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SXI. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 233.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex Int'l alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Standex Int’l from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Shares of SXI opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.74. Standex Int’l Corp. has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $114.20.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $193.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Standex Int’l’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Standex Int’l Corp. (SXI) Stake Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/standex-intl-corp-sxi-stake-boosted-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

Standex Int’l Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Standex Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.