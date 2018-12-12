Stantec (STN) vs. Ecology and Environment (EEI) Financial Survey

Stantec (NYSE:STN) and Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Stantec has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecology and Environment has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stantec and Ecology and Environment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stantec 0 3 3 0 2.50 Ecology and Environment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Stantec pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Ecology and Environment pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Stantec pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stantec has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Stantec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Ecology and Environment shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Ecology and Environment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stantec and Ecology and Environment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec $3.96 billion 0.65 $74.82 million $1.36 16.69 Ecology and Environment $104.50 million 0.43 $3.01 million N/A N/A

Stantec has higher revenue and earnings than Ecology and Environment.

Profitability

This table compares Stantec and Ecology and Environment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stantec 1.34% 9.47% 4.54% Ecology and Environment 2.01% 6.33% 4.36%

Summary

Stantec beats Ecology and Environment on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, Consulting Services  Global, and Construction Services. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics. It also provides construction, construction management, and project delivery at-risk services primarily on water-related projects, as well as professional supervision services to various clients in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Ecology and Environment

Ecology & Environment, Inc., an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of mass destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies. The company also provides services to various phases of energy development by conducting critical feature/fatal flaw analyses, social and health impact assessments, feasibility and siting studies, field surveys, permitting, construction inspection, and compliance monitoring. In addition, it conceives and designs environmental restoration projects that restore affected habitat through the integration of biological and engineering solutions; offers sustainability, resiliency, and climate adaptation services, as well as environmental planning and assessment, and military master planning and land use compatibility study services; and provides water supply, water quality, and watershed management services. Further, the company offers logistical support, emergency response/management, and planning services in various preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery phases, as well as conducts hazardous waste site evaluations providing site investigation, engineering design, and operation and maintenance. Additionally, it is involved in the management and financial planning; institutional strengthening and standards development; water supply and development; wastewater treatment; and solid waste project construction supervision assignments. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Lancaster, New York.

