Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Position Reduced by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,832 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,368,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,136,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,116,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,301,661,000 after purchasing an additional 928,175 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,067,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,163,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,224 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,035,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,025,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,941 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,386,957 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $988,275,000 after purchasing an additional 596,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.34.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $65.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

