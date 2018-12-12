Steps Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (STEPS)

Steps (CURRENCY:STEPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Steps coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Steps has a total market cap of $20,474.00 and $0.00 worth of Steps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steps has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Steps

Steps (STEPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2015. Steps’ total supply is 18,625,017 coins. Steps’ official Twitter account is @AltcoinSteps.

Steps Coin Trading

Steps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

