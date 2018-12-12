Stericycle (SRCL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stericycle from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barrington Research set a $64.00 target price on Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Stericycle in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $76.73.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.36 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 249,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.