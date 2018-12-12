Steven C. Good Sells 3,000 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Director Steven C. Good sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,485.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OSI Systems stock opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. OSI Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $81.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 11.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,480,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,462,000 after purchasing an additional 147,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 277.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 50,708 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 19.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $804,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $1,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Steven C. Good Sells 3,000 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/steven-c-good-sells-3000-shares-of-osi-systems-inc-osis-stock.html.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.