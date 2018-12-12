Stevens Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWT. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 35.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 101,197 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $12,519,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 86.33%.

In other news, Director Horvath D. Debora bought 6,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $99,999.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RWT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests in residential loans held for investment and mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans.

