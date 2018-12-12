Stitch Fix (SFIX) Posts Earnings Results

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Stitch Fix updated its Q2 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Stitch Fix stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,339,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $52.44.

SFIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, September 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Yee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $147,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,264 over the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2,302.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $153,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

