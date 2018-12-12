Stitch Fix (SFIX) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Stitch Fix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stitch Fix to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of SFIX opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 52.67.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CFO Paul Yee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $147,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,621 shares of company stock worth $11,439,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,726.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 63,515 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth about $2,716,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

