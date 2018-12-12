STMicroelectronics NV (STM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor producer on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th.

STMicroelectronics has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years. STMicroelectronics has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 21.97%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on STM. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.48.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “STMicroelectronics NV (STM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/stmicroelectronics-nv-stm-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-06.html.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.