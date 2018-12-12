STMicroelectronics NV (STM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor producer on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th.
STMicroelectronics has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years. STMicroelectronics has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.
STM stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 21.97%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on STM. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.48.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.
Read More: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.