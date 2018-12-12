Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Lincoln National Call Options (LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 6,285 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 844% compared to the average daily volume of 666 call options.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $86.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

In other news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $124,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at $738,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth about $128,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 82.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth about $167,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/stock-traders-buy-high-volume-of-lincoln-national-call-options-lnc.html.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.