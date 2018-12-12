Stryker Co. (SYK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report $3.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.88 billion. Stryker reported sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $13.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $13.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.41 billion to $14.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 28.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stryker to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.32.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.61. 1,476,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stryker has a 12 month low of $146.80 and a 12 month high of $179.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $69,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $404,297.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,297.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,526 shares of company stock worth $607,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3,245.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

