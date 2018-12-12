Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) Holdings Trimmed by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,038 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,570,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,728,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,179,000 after acquiring an additional 27,543 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.8% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 112,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 158,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.18 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

INN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen purchased 10,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,001,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,363,109.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of October 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,659 guestrooms located in 26 states.

