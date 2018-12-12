Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.39. Summit Midstream Partners also reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Midstream Partners.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $127.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMLP. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $958.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.91%. Summit Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.24%.

In other news, insider Brad N. Graves sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $79,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,714.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,400 shares of company stock valued at $160,250 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 95,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,878,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,864,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.