Summit State Bank (SSBI) & Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) Head to Head Comparison

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) and Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

This table compares Summit State Bank and Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank $22.43 million 2.92 $3.29 million N/A N/A Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De $6.23 billion 0.69 $989.93 million $0.69 9.33

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Summit State Bank and Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 19.29% N/A N/A Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De 15.36% 16.23% 1.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Summit State Bank and Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De 0 3 1 0 2.25

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.75%. Given Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De is more favorable than Summit State Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Summit State Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De beats Summit State Bank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products services to individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals and professional associations, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, and estates primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as industrial lines of credit and term loans, credit lines to individuals, equipment loans, and business lines of credit. Its loan products also comprise consumer loans consisting of auto, mortgage, home improvement, and home equity lines of credit, as well as loans for accounts receivable and inventory financing, loans to agriculture-related businesses, and equipment and expansion financing programs. In addition, the company provides Internet and telephone banking; and other services, including banking by appointment, online banking, direct payroll and social security deposits, letters of credit, access to national automated teller machine networks, courier, safe deposit boxes, night depository facilities, notary, travelers checks, lockbox, and banking by mail. Further, it offers electronic banking, cash management, and electronic bill payment services for commercial and consumer customers. The company operates through five offices located in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg, and Petaluma. Summit State Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services. The company also provides cash management, working capital solutions, and trade finance; structured credit and debt products, project finance, and asset based finance; financial and strategic advisory services for mergers and acquisition; solutions and services for investing and hedging; and Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, private banking clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, government institutions, and corporate and institutional customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 1,375 offices; 7,323 ATMs; and 2,784 contact center positions. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander and changed its name to Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in September 2012. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Santander México, S.A. de C.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.