SunOpta (STKL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STKL. BidaskClub downgraded SunOpta from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SunOpta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.38. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $401.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 1.17.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $308.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.80 million. On average, analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 3.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 241,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 3.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 402,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 1.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,286,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after buying an additional 16,876 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

