SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 943,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. SunTrust Banks makes up approximately 2.3% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of SunTrust Banks worth $63,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 117.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SunTrust Banks from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday, October 8th. Edward Jones raised SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wedbush set a $75.00 target price on SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.73.

Shares of NYSE:STI opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. SunTrust Banks’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a bank and financial holding company that engages in the provision of financial services. It offers deposit, credit, mortgage banking, trust and investment, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Wholesale, and Corporate Other.

