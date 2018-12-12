SunTrust Banks Initiates Coverage on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ECHO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 668,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,918. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $644.03 million, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $644.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,274,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,301,000 after buying an additional 226,616 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,441,000 after buying an additional 53,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,037,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,065,000 after buying an additional 320,525 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,950,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 737,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.