SunTrust Banks Weighs in on U.S. Silica Holdings Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for U.S. Silica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Sill now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Johnson Rice set a $17.00 price target on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on U.S. Silica from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 target price on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 target price on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

SLCA opened at $11.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.09. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.15). U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $423.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,068,906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,360,000 after purchasing an additional 634,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,766,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,252,000 after acquiring an additional 65,064 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,005,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,430,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,916,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,750,000 after acquiring an additional 262,198 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 33.4% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,592,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,652,000 after acquiring an additional 898,905 shares during the period.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director J Michael Stice acquired 5,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,104.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $601,960.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradford B. Casper acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,745.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,614 shares of company stock valued at $206,525. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

