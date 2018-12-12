Superdry PLC (SDRY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.30

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share on Friday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SDRY traded down GBX 218.30 ($2.85) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 355.20 ($4.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,196,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,951. Superdry has a one year low of GBX 1,438 ($18.79) and a one year high of GBX 2,102 ($27.47).

SDRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 1,920 ($25.09) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superdry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,175 ($15.35).

About Superdry

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

