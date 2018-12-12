Superdry (SDRY) Receives Sector Performer Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SDRY. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Superdry from GBX 1,920 ($25.09) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,283.33 ($16.77).

Shares of Superdry stock opened at GBX 387.20 ($5.06) on Wednesday. Superdry has a 1-year low of GBX 1,438 ($18.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,102 ($27.47).

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

