Susan C. Schnabel Purchases 1,000 Shares of Versum Materials Inc (VSM) Stock

Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $31,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,005.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VSM stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Versum Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $41.35.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $350.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.43 million. Versum Materials had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 185.48%. Versum Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Versum Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Versum Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $42.00 price target on shares of Versum Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Versum Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Versum Materials from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Versum Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,079,000 after acquiring an additional 34,672 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Versum Materials by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Versum Materials by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 56,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Versum Materials by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Versum Materials by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

