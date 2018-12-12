Sylebra HK Co Ltd Has $20.51 Million Stake in HUYA Inc – (HUYA)

Sylebra HK Co Ltd lifted its position in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,545 shares during the quarter. HUYA comprises approximately 1.3% of Sylebra HK Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sylebra HK Co Ltd’s holdings in HUYA were worth $20,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 162.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HUYA by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in HUYA by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in HUYA by 3,741.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HUYA. CLSA began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.80 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.76.

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,130. HUYA Inc – has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $50.82.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.8% on a year-over-year basis.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

