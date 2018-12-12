Symantec Co. (SYMC) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,342,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,681,876 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.07% of Symantec worth $922,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Symantec by 355.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Symantec during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Symantec during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Symantec during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Symantec during the third quarter worth about $223,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYMC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Symantec from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYMC opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. Symantec Co. has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Symantec had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Symantec’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Symantec Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Symantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

